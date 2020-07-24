Alaya F: I can never get sick of watching ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’

New Delhi– Alaya F says her debut film will always hold a special place in her heart, and its thoughts will always make her happy.

Alaya made an impressive debut earlier this year in the rom-com “Jawaani Jaaneman”. Recalling the film, she said: “This journey started the moment I signed the film. Everything has just been so exciting and so new for me, and so fresh. Everything has had so much learning in it, and so much fun and satisfaction in so many ways.”

“I’m just so grateful that I had the opportunity to do this film in the first place. I’m so grateful that it was this exact film because I don’t think I would have wanted it to be any other film as my first one. I’ve already watched it so many times, but I don’t think I’ll ever get sick of it. I think it’ll always be something that excites me and just makes me feel so happy,” she added.

The daughter of Pooja Bedi continued: “From the deepest depths of my heart, it just makes me just so happy and so grateful. And I think it always will. I don’t think there ever will be a time where I watch ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ and don’t feel over the moon about it.”

The film stars Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old man, who traces his relationship with his teenage daughter (Alaya). Tabu features as the girl’s mother, in a special role. “Jawaani Jaaneman” will air on Zee Cinema. (IANS)