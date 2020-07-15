Airtel partners with Verizon to take on JioMeet, Zoom in India

New Delhi–Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced its partnership with US-based communication technology major Verizon to offer video conferencing solutions to enterprises in India under the brand name ‘Airtel BlueJeans’.

The Airtel BlueJeans services will take on the recently launched JioMeet and the US-based Zoom.

BlueJeans is Verizon’s enterprise-grade video conferencing service which helps people communicate and collaborate across mobile, desktop, browser and conference rooms.

The offering includes a cloud point of presence in India enabling low latency and improved quality of service for India-based customers, a joint statement said.

“The technology will be fully integrated with Airtel’s network, including its data centers, to ensure that customers are offered a state of the art, reliable and secure customer experience. Airtel BlueJeans will offer an integrated audio solution, giving its customers convenient dial-in options to join the meetings,” it said.

Hans Vestberg, Chief Executive Officer at Verizon, said: “We are proud to come together with Airtel to help more Indian organisations benefit from our world-class communication product during this work-from-home era and beyond.”

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Bharti Airtel, said that Airtel BlueJeans is a highly differentiated video conferencing solution that sets the benchmark with its high levels of security and ease of use.

BlueJeans’ enterprise-level security features include meeting lock, secure transmission and storage, randomised meeting IDs, participant passcodes, fraud detection, and a variety of authentication options, the statement said.

The agreement initially covers BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Rooms and BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams.

The services of Airtel BlueJeans will be initially available for free for the first three months. (IANS)