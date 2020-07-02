Adria Tour aftermath shows the health risk that exists: Sania

New Delhi– Tennis ace Sania Mirza feels that the aftermath of World No.1 Novak Djokovic’s infamous Adria Tour will make players think twice before getting back to the tour. Sania’s comeback year has been hampered because of the coronavirus pandemic that has enforced a break in competitive tennis since the second week of March.

“From what I’ve heard, they are trying to (go ahead with the tour). Honestly, I don’t know if it’s going to happen,” Sania told Hindustan Times.

“It’s difficult for me sitting here to predict something that’s going to happen across the world in two months and assess the situation there. But realistically, after what happened at the Adria Tour, I do believe that people are going to think about it (returning to the tour) a few times. This is a health risk, it is no joke. We’ll just have to wait and watch, because it’s like we’re living day-to-day now.”

Originally intended to be a series of tournaments to be held in Baltic cities, the Adria Tour had to be suspended in its second leg when a cluster of coronavirus cases emerged from it.

The tournaments featured packed stadiums and no social distancing norms, in accordance with rules in the host countries.

Djokovic himself was one of four players to test positive alongwith Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troiki and Borna Coric.(IANS)