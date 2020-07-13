Abhishek Bachchan confirms Aishwarya, Aaradhya are Covid-19 positive

Mumbai–Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted to confirm on Sunday evening that his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya had tested Covid-19 positive.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers,” tweeted @juniorbachchan.

Abhishek’s tweet came after Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope, had confirmed the news earlier in the afternoon.

“Smt. Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery,” tweeted minister Tope on his official twitter handle, @rajeshtope11.

On Saturday, antigen tests conducted on Aishwarya, 46, daughter Aaradhya, 8, and Aishwarya’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan had yielded negative results. However swab tests were awaited at that point.

Abhishek and his father, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, had already tweeted to confirm that they had been infected with Covied-19 on Saturday evening. Both have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital since Saturday.

Jaya Bachchan has tested Covid-19 negative. (IANS)