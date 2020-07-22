Abeer Arora, Manj Musik reunite for a romantic song

Mumbai– Singer-composer Manj Musik has collaborated with singer Abeer Arora once again, this time for a romantic song.

Titled “Beja beja”, the number has been composed, rendered, and penned by Abeer and produced by Manj Musik. It is a romantic song with Punjabi pop influences. The music video of the song has been shot in Goa.

“I had so much fun writing, singing, and composing ‘Beja beja’. I’m thrilled to give the listeners something they can enjoy as they reel under the memories of going for long drives. I’m grateful to have had Manj Musik produce the song. He has been super supportive in widening the canvas of the track. Most of all, I can’t wait for the reaction from listeners,” said Abeer, who hails from Delhi and is known for his track, “Kangna tera ni”.

About “Beja beja”, Manj Musik said: “The song marks my second collaboration with Abeer after ‘They call me rambo’. When I heard Abeer’s composition for the first time, it made me want to hit repeat. I hope the song finds a spot on the listeners’ playlist. I’m very excited to know what they have to say about it.” (IANS)