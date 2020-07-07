7 aides to Pakistani PM found to be dual nationals

Islamabad–In an unprecedented move, the Pakistan government went public with the assets and nationalities of all 15 Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM), bringing to light that seven of them were either dual nationals or held another countrys permanent residency.

The details of their assets and nationalities have been put up on the website of the Cabinet Division, reports The Express Tribune.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz tweeted on Saturday that the information had been made public on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The list, however, does not include Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

The move comes in response to growing criticism and calls for declaring the assets of the people close to the Prime Minister.

The seven SAPMs are Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari (UK), Nadeem Afzal Gondal (Canada), Nadeem Babar (US), Moeed Wasim Yusuf (US), Shahzad Syed Qasim (US) and Tania Aidrus (Canadian by birth and holds the permanent residency of Singapore).

Meanwhile, SAPM on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, holds a Green Card.