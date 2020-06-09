Zaeden tries to bring people closer to their loved ones with new song ‘Dooriyan’

Mumbai– Singer-songwriter Zaeden has released his latest song “Dooriyan”, which articulates melancholy while kindling a ray of hope for the ones who are dealing with unexpected separation from their loved ones and coming to terms with the uncertainty that the pandemic may have on their relationships.

“The past couple of months have been challenging in so many ways for us all and working on new music, for me, has been a great source of hope. What better way to share this feeling than to make new music that is relatable during these tough times and share it with you all,” said Zaeden.

The song is accompanied by a home-shot video that unveils the story of a smitten couple navigating love in the time of lockdown.

The couple is seen matching on a social networking platform where the women make the first move. As they start dating virtually, they find themselves using a video and voice call feature and share much-needed laughs over a virtual breakfast date.

“Dooriyan” is Zaeden’s second release since the country went into lockdown.

In March end, he had come up with a song titled “Kya karoon”, based on his memories of innocent adolescent love. (IANS)