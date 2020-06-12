Vinny Arora: It is the age of digital medium

Mumbai–After featuring in TV shows like “Saraswatichandra” and “Laado 2”, actress Vinny Arora is now seen in the web series, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”. She is excited to explore the new medium.

“We had shot for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ in December 2018. It took a while to release but what better time than this, since everyone is home and free to watch,” she said.

On exploring the new medium, she shared: “It is the age of digital medium and I’m very excited to see myself on the new platform. Also, it’ll be interesting to know how it works since I’m new here.”

Talking about the show, she said: “The name is suggestive but the audience will have to watch and find out if I’m the ‘patni’ or ‘woh’. The character is opposite of who I am as a person, so I guess it’ll be fun to watch.”

“This story takes a surprising turn eventually. That’s the part that interested me the most,” she added.

The series also stars Riya Sen and Anant Vidhaat. (IANS)