US COVID-19 deaths top 120,000

New York–The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 120,000, reaching 120,036 as of 12:04 p.m. (1604 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 2,286,457 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York state, which reported 388,488 cases, has seen a total of 31,125 deaths. Other states with over 5,000 COVID-19 deaths include New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and California, the CSSE data showed.

New York City, once the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, entered phase two of reopening on Monday, during which hair salons, real estate sales, vehicle sales and rentals, some in-store retails are allowed to reopen. Restaurants can serve customers in the outdoor space, according to New York state’s phased reopening strategy.