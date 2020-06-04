Urvashi Rautela: Animal life matters

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela feels every life matters, and says that it takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal.

Urvashi was speaking n the wake of the inhuman incident where a pregnant elephant was fed with pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala. The brutal incident of animal abuse took place in Kerala’s Palakkad district, which resulted in the death of the elephant while standing in a river.

“Elephants who are one of the most important animals of Kerala… They are worshipped there, if they are being subjected to this then, it shows the true voice of humanity,” Urvashi said.

“Today I am really sad because animals’ lives matter and they kind of trust us, so it’s truly heartbreaking. Every life matters. It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal, and let them live in peace as they too have lives. And the people who were involved in this horrifying crime should be punished,” she added.

Urvashi entered Bollywood in 2013 with “Singh Saab the Great”. She was last seen onscreen in the multi-starrer film “Pagalpanti”.

Now, the actress is awaiting for the release of her upcoming film “Virgin Bhanupriya”, which is set for an OTT release. The film also features Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla. (IANS)