UP govt trying to cover up massive unemployment through ads: Priyanka

New Delhi– Just four days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed to have launched an employment programme for over 1.25 crore people in the state, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the state government of trying to cover up “massive unemployment” through advertisements, and said the ground reality was far different as 1.5 lakh residents have left the state in search of employment.

“Uttar Pradesh government made several announcements relating to job creation at an event held recently. But the labourers on the ground have a different story to tell. There is no work in Uttar Pradesh, which is why everybody has been forced to return to their previous places of work. According to data, around 1.5 lakh people from UP have already returned to Mumbai,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The state government through its event tried to cover up massive unemployment on the ground, but how long advertisements will hide the truth,” she said tagging a video of labourers saying there are no employment opportunities in the state.

Her remarks came four days after Adityanath on Friday launched the ‘Atma Nirbhar Rozgar Abhiyan’ that will provide employment to 1.25 crore workers in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka has been critical of the state government over the issue of employment and handling of Covid-19 situation.

She had also locked horns with the state government over providing 1,000 buses for transportation of stranded migrant workers in mid-May. (IANS)