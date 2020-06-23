TiE Boston Invites Applications for its TiE Young Entrepreneurs Program

CAMBRIDGE, MA—If you’re in high school and want to explore or launch an early career in STEM or entrepreneurship, TiE Boston can help through its TiE Young Entrepreneurs Program. You can build a startup from your room and also compete for a $5,000 prize.

Applications for the 2020-2021 year are now open but there is limited space available. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn directly from industry experts. Apply today by visiting https://www.tye-boston.org/apply-now. Application deadline is August 15th.

TiE Young Entrepreneurs Program (TYE) runs from September 2020 through April 2021 on alternating Saturdays. The program fee is $1,650 for the full year. Need based scholarships are also available.

TYE, a 10+ year program taught by real entrepreneurs and industry experts, is dedicated to fostering the next generation of leaders through the transformative experience of building a startup. This extracurricular program for exceptional high school students provides participants with the essential business and leadership skills to prepare them to succeed in college and beyond.

This year, the TiE Young Entrepreneurs Program will offer a high-quality, fully immersive, virtual entrepreneurship experience.

“Students achieve their personal and professional goals through a rigorous and proven curriculum, taught by leading startup owners, venture capitalists, and educators,” TiE Boston said in a statement. “While working in teams, students identify a problem they are passionate about solving, create a product or service, speak with potential customers, develop their go-to-market strategy and financial plan and compile all of their work in a comprehensive startup pitch.”

At the end of the program, each team pitches in front of real investors from the Boston community for up to $5k in seed-funding and the chance to represent Boston at the TiE Young Entrepreneurs Global Competition.

This year, the TYE Program will welcome back Arun Nijhawan, Founder of Remedy Health and TYE Alumni (’05-’06), as the Instructor for the 2020-2021 program year.

When asked what it was like to support the students through the program, Mr. Nijhawan said: “Working with the TYE kids is an extremely rewarding endeavor. I get so much energy from sharing my career and life stories, it’s made these experiences more meaningful to me! It’s so energizing to see them really soaking up the knowledge and growing in our interactions.”

Last year’s program was a groundbreaking year for the organization. Under the guidance of Nilanjana Bhowmik, TiE Boston President, and with the support of the TiE Boston community, the TYE Program was able to double the number of students it served from 40 in fiscal year 2019 to 84 in fiscal year 2020. These 84 exceptional students represented 44 different high schools across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire and through the TYE Program, the students created 14 startups.

Alumni of the program speak highly of their experiences in TYE.

Saanvi Sood, who participated in the TYE Program two years in a row (’17-’18 & ’18-’19) and returned to support the 2019-2020 program year as a TYE intern, recommends this program to other high schoolers because “it helps you explore your passions not only in the business field but also helps you develop interests in STEM, medicine, the arts, and more. Most importantly, you will make lifelong connections with mentors like Katie and our guest speakers. Who knows, you may even find your future co-founder.”

TYE alumni Adhvika Arunkumar (’19-’20) said that “TYE allowed me to learn more about entrepreneurship and business as a whole. I’ve always been interested in science and never really took a glance at the business world and entrepreneurship, but TYE gave me the opportunity to do so; and I am very happy to have been able to experience that. Through TYE, I was not only able to channel my ambition and motivation into working on creating a company, but I was also able to expand my network and develop new relationships.”