The right time to consume fruit

New Delhi–An apple a day does keep the doctor away, don’t take our word for it, try it. A fruit is a delicious way to deal with some ailments. Is your skin breaking out? Eat more fruit. Dealing with poor digestion? Snack on some bananas. Feeling hungry when you wake up? Eat fruit. Include a fruit instead of junk in your daily routine, is a good piece of advice.

But the question is when is the best time to eat fruit? Ever thought of why eating a banana before bedtime might not be the best idea? Here are 5 tips on when is the best time for you to eat fruit to maximize their benefits shared by Kimaye Health – INI Farms.

At breakfast

Starting your day with a glass of warm water and fruit has been the trend for years now. A bowl of fruit for breakfast could be a great idea but make sure you divide your meal accordingly to avoid over exceeding your sugar and calorie intake.

Nibble between breakfast and lunch

Most of us feel hungry between breakfast and lunch, so snacking on citrus could be a great idea. Add a cup of green tea and we assure you will feel satiated!

Skip the dessert

Have a sweet tooth after your meals? Quite relatable. Instead of munching on that Apple pie why not munch on fruit; nowadays fruit like Mangoes, melon, pineapple are summer favourites so who needs a dessert! Enjoy the sugar rush, and keep fit all at the same time! Triple Whammy Y’all!

The pre and post-workout fruit

While a banana could make a great pre-workout fruit giving you the energy boost you need to go the extra mile, an orange or an apple post-workout is just the low-calorie fruit you are looking for, to keep you full while you get your dinner ready.

A No Fruit night is a good night

Ever heard someone say I had watermelon for dinner? Yes, consuming fruits before bedtime is definitely a NO-NO since it hinders your sleep schedule owing to the spike in energy it brings to your body.

The New Normal demands a New YOU, and practicing self-discipline in natural ways is your only cue to lead a healthy and balanced life. Include fruit to resist the urge to snack on junk food but be sure to avoid those odd hours of random fruit snacking. (IANS)