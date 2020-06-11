The Four Pillars of Indian Wedding Industry Talk About the Devastating Impact of COVID-19 on Chai With Manju

BOSTON—The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected everyone and almost every business. One of the most affected sectors has been the hospitality and the wedding industry.

On Chai With Manju’s COVID Diaries series, four key players of the Indian wedding industry in New England talk about how this pandemic has affected their business, their lives and the community. To watch the full interview, please click here or on the image below.

The four pillars of the Indian wedding market interviewed in this series are: Shobha Shastry, founder of Alankar Décor; Yogi Rana of Boston Sound and Light Company; Dyuti Majumdar of Arts & Memories and and Pervez Taufiq, founder of founder of PTaufiq Photography.

In addition to serving the growing wedding needs of the community, the Gang of Four also provides pro bono services to various charities, charitable events and non-profit organizations.

Shobha Shastry is one of the first female Indian-American entrepreneurs who has followed her passion for serving the community for over two decades. She is founder and CEO of Alankar Event Planners & Decorators. She has provided wedding services, decorations and mandaps in New England for more than 20 years. In addition, she provides her services for free for charities and the needy, helping thousands of couples get married in New England.

Indian DJ Yogi Rana, owner of Boston Sound and Light Company knows how to throw a wedding party. In addition to coordinating lighting and sound, he helps with wedding planning with Mint 2 Be Events and DJ’s under the name of DJ Yogz.

Dyuti Majumdar is a wedding photographer and founder of Art and Memories. His goal during a wedding party is always not to pose people too much, but make dramatic shots where the energy is best captured.

Pervez Taufiq is a multi album released singer and artist that has become an internationally acclaimed luxury wedding videographer and photographer. His wife, Nicole Taufiq, once a well known cover girl model in India, shoots by his side.