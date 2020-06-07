Telangana man murders father to get his job in Singareni

Hyderabad– A man in Telangana murdered his father so that he could get his job in a public sector company on compassionate grounds, police said.

The shocking incident occurred in Kotturu village of Peddapalli district on May 26 but only came to light on Saturday.

As M. Narsaiah (58), who was working as pump operator in Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), was due to retire in a few days, his elder son M. Tirupati hatched a plan to kill him.

What is more shocking is that Tirupati was supported in this plan by his mother Tara and his younger brother Rakesh.

As per the plan, 35-year-old Tirupati sent his mother and brother to Godavarikhani town on May 23. He consumed liquor at a party in the village on the night of May 25 and strangulated his father who was sleeping in the house.

After committing the murder, Tirupati went to his grandmother’s house and slept there. The next day early morning he returned to the house, informed the relatives that his father died of cardiac arrest and started making arrangements for last rites.

As he required a First Information Report (FIR) to process his application for a job on compassionate grounds, he approached Dharmaram police station. He told police that his father was drunk and died in sleep due to cardiac arrest. Sub-Inspector of Police Prem Kumar registered a case and went to the village for investigation.

The official examined the body and on suspicion, shifted it for autopsy. As the autopsy report showed that Narsaiah was strangulated, the police started questioning the family.

“Tirupati confessed that he killed his father with the consent of the family members so that he can get his job,” said Peddapalli Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Ravinder.

The police investigations revealed that Narsaiah had once tried to quit his job on grounds of ill-health so that Tirupati could get the job. However, he failed in his attempt as the company rejected his application.

SCCL, a company jointly owned by the Telangana and Central governments, has a policy of giving a job to one of the dependents of an employee who dies while in service or becomes medically invalid.

As Narsaiah’s retirement was approaching, Tirupati decided to kill him to get the job.

Police have arrested Tirupati and Rakesh and are on lookout for their mother, who is absconding. (IANS)