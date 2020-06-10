Sushmita Sen’s comeback series ‘Aarya’ has ‘surprise element’ in Alexx O’Nell

Mumbai– American-born actor and musician Alexx O’Nell will soon be seen in “Aarya”, the web series marking Sushmita Sen’s comeback on screen. He says the upcoming web show is not only a crime drama, but a musical journey as well.

“The role of Bob Wilson is the surprise element of the series, and by the last episode, you’ll see this captivating character transform completely, becoming among the most integral parts of this gripping story,” O’Nell said.

“While ‘Aarya’ is indeed a crime drama it’s also a musical journey, a complex web of crime and family, and above all, a love story. There is so much more to the series than can be fit into a single trailer and I think those who are expecting a straightforward narrative, will be pleasantly surprised to experience nothing less than an intricately constructed masterpiece,” he added.

The actor continued: “This role is a dream come true and I will be forever grateful to Ram Madhvani for making it happen.”

“Aarya” delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about protagonist Aarya and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

Along with Sushmita, the show features Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

“Aarya”, set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama “Penoza”. (IANS)