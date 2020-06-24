South Asian Art Gallery Partners With Artsy to Launch Online Shows to Support Artists Impacted by COVID-19

BOSTON– South Asian Art Gallery (SAAG) is launching a series of exclusive online shows with its new partnership with Artsy. The proceeds from the show will go towards supporting emerging artists whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Artists around the world are grappling with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 epidemic. With galleries and fairs temporarily closed, including many of the service industry jobs that some artists rely on for supplemental income, countless artists need financial support now more than ever. In an effort to help artists shoulder some of the massive burden, we are stepping in to provide artists with financial support through a series of online shows.

“South Asian Art Gallery’s partnership with Artsy will enable us to showcase our artists on the world’s largest art marketplace,” said Santhana Krishnan, Founder of SAAG. “Our goal is to generate $250,000 in 2020 by featuring exclusive shows every three weeks on Artsy’s global platform.”

South Asian Art Gallery was founded as a social enterprise with a triple-win philosophy of promoting South Asian Artists by helping them showcase their art on a global platform, helping art collectors enjoy and own art they like, and bettering lives by donating the proceeds to various charity initiatives. SAAG cares about the people involved in art as much as it cares for art and strives to positively impact society.

Over the last 5 years SAAG has supported 100+ artists and generated over $350,000 for various charities.

“We are delighted to have South Asian Art Gallery use our platform to promote and support emerging artists during these difficult times.” said Mike Steib, CEO, Artsy. “With galleries and fairs shut down, the online marketplace is the only sales channel. The art collectors on Artsy act generously especially if they get really great art from these shows.”

The first online exclusive show “Art Gives Back | Artists Benefit Show 2020” shall open on June 20th and ends July 4th, 2020. The show will feature art by M. F. Husain (1915-2011), S. H. Raza (1922-2016), K.M. Adimoolam (1938-2008), Manjit Bawa (1941-2008), Thota Vaikuntam (1942-), and S. Mark Rathinaraj (1968-) and the proceeds will support emerging artists. The show can be viewed at www.artsy.net/saag

South Asian Art Gallery has exclusive access to artists signed Limited Edition Prints of the Indian masters M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza, Manjit Bawa and Thota Vaikuntam. These prints are a series of identical prints of an artwork commissioned by the artist. Restricted to a one-time printing of a certain number of pieces, each print is numbered and signed by the artist, establishing its’ authenticity.

As the number of prints are limited, signed prints of acclaimed artists hold value, and can be investment-worthy, just like original works of art. The world’s two most renowned auction houses – Christie’s and Sotheby’s – hold auctions exclusively for prints. In 2012, a Pablo Picasso print entitled The Frugal Past (Le repas frugal) sold for a staggering price of USD $2.4 million.

SAAG is the first gallery to present the art of Southeast Asia in New England. Through its triple-win philosophy of promoting South Asian Artists by helping them showcase their art on a global platform, helping art collectors enjoy and own art they like, and bettering lives by donating the proceeds to various charity initiatives. SAAG cares about the people involved in art as much as it cares for art and strives to positively impact society. For more information visit www.southasianart.gallery