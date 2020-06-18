Siddhant Bhosle: Didn’t expect Big B to share my song

Mumbai– Playback singer Sudesh Bhosale’s son Siddhant Bhosle is elated that the iconic Amitabh Bachchan has shared his first single “Din aur raatein” on social media.

“The tweet by Amitabh sir was a big surprise. Dad and I wanted him to be the first person to listen to the song. His feedback is a great learning. But I honestly did not expect him to share it with the world. This was the biggest release for my maiden original song I could ever ask for,” Siddhant said.

Talking about the production of the song amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Siddhant said: “Usually, we have a huge team on set during the shoots. However, the lockdown forced us to creatively make things work with what we had. The video has been shot completely at home by my sister Shruti Bhosle. We had to come up with creative ways to coordinate on video call with our supervising DOP (director of photograhy) Tuhin Mukherjee and director-editor Amitesh Mukherjee.”

Siddhant was affected by the loneliness of lockdown, and incorporated his feelings into his music.

“I, too yearned for comfort, for people, spaces and memories. As a creative person, I took these emotions and channelised them through my songwriting,” he said.

Veteran playback singer Sudesh Bhosale is also touched by Big B’s gesture.

“Amit Ji has watched Siddhant grow from a child to a young adult! When he shared the song with his blessings, it regenerated my faith that my son will go a long way,” Sudesh said.

Sung, composed, written and arranged by Siddhant, “Din aur raatein” is a blend of international pop with Indian melodies. (IANS)