Shirley Setia gets fans nostalgic with cover of ‘Na tum jaano na hum’

Mumbai– Singer-actress Shirley Setia, who recently made her OTT debut in “Maska”, has come up with a soulful cover of a romantic hit number.

She has released a cover of “Na tum jaano na hum” from the 2000 film “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai”, which marked the debuts of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

The song was originally sung by Lucky Ali, and has now been recreated by Abhijit Vaghani and sung by Shirley.

This song was conceptualised, composed, sung and shot during quarantine and has been created by the artistes from their own homes.

“I’ve done 3 songs as part of this little collaboration, and all 3 of them are songs that I have been very attached to and loved. ‘Na tum jaano na hum’ more so, as it was picturised in New Zealand, and that’s where I am from. I’ve always been a huge fan of Hrithik sir since then, and while in lockdown when Abhijit and I were discussing about songs, even he felt that it would be nice to hear the song in a female voice as the iconic song has been originally sung by Lucky Ali,” said Shirley.

She had started her career in New Zealand with song covers and received a lot of love and appreciation for the same.

She has diversified into acting along with being a singer. She will be soon making her Bollywood debut with “Nikamma” starring Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dasani.(IANS)