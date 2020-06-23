Shantanu Moitra becomes WWF India’s Harmony and Hope ambassador

By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi– Award-winning music composer Shantanu Moitra, known for his innovative soundtracks, was announced as the WWF India’s Ambassador for Harmony and Hope for Human-Wildlife Co-existence on Tuesday.

“Through Moitra’s association with the cause, WWF India will highlight the stories of local communities who reside in forest fringe areas across the country and are stewards of conservation. Shantanu, through his association, will tell stories of positive stories of co-existence between people and wildlife in the country,” WWF India said.

According to the wildlife organization, music, for Moitra, is not just entertainment, but is the language to understand the impact music has on life of people and nature. His love and zeal for exploring and comprehending the bountifulness of nature makes him an ideal person for the role.

“I have been always deeply drawn to the whimsical adventures to explore nature and its magnificence. I have extensively travelled through the Himalayas from the North to the North-East learning about people, their cultures, and their selfless devotion towards Mother Nature, which drew me further into knowing more. I am very excited to be part of WWF India as an ambassador for Harmony and Hope for Human-Wildlife Co-existence and tell these stories together,” Moitra, known for his scores in films like ‘Parineeta’ and ‘3 Idiots’, said in a statement. (IANS)