Sewa New Jersey Chapter Distributes 25,000 Masks to First Responders

Parsippany, NJ –Sewa International’s North Jersey Chapter distributed 25,000 masks, 500 sanitizers and disinfectant wipes to first responders such as police officers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff on Friday from 1 to 3 PM at the Police Athletic League (APL Center) in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Officers from more than 70 County Sheriff and EMS departments collected the PPE at the event. Sewa volunteers distributed 9000 KN-95 and 16,000 surgical masks and first responders from three North Jersey counties — Morris, Passaic, and Bergen — took part in the drive.

“Providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to our first responders tops the list of COVID-19 relief activities carried out by Sewa across the country. Through this drive, we are saying ‘thank you’ to EMS workers, police officers and firefighters who are working hard to help the country fight the pandemic,” said Sewa International North Jersey Chapter Joint Coordinator Rashmita Shanbhag.

Parsippany’s mayor Michael Soriano and Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Member of the New Jersey General Assembly from the 26th District, attended the event. “Thank you” cards made by the students participating in Sewa’s LEAD internship program were also distributed to first responders at the event.

Appreciating the PPE drive by Sewa, Assemblywoman DeCroce said, “Thank you for everything you do for our communities here is Morris county, in New Jersey, and in the United States because you are working not just in New Jersey but across the country and internationally. Your efforts are amazing and the work you do to help others is something of great respect”.

Sewa International has distributed 625,000 masks, 45,000 hot meals and food kits, and 10,000 bags of groceries across the country to help families and individuals affected by COVID-19. Sewa has 43 chapters in the country and more than 3,000 of its volunteers are involved in various relief activities, and nearly 1,000 Sewa volunteers are engaged in making homemade masks. Sewa is running 10 helplines in different metropolitan areas to provides non-medical advice and assistance. Sewa has also helped hundreds of stranded international students and travelers so far.