Saregama and Facebook strike global licensing deals

MUMBAI–Saregama announced a global deal with Facebook, to license its music for video and other social experiences across Facebook & Instagram.

This partnership will allow users to choose from a wide variety of music to add to their social experiences such as videos, stories via music stickers and other creative content. People will also be able to add songs to their Facebook Profile.

Saregama is India’s oldest music label with a rich catalogue of over 100,000 songs across many different genres including film songs, devotional music, ghazals & indipop in more than 25 languages.

Starting now, people will be able to use music from India’s best evergreen catalogue with classics from legends likes Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt and Laxmikant Pyarelal, making their experience on the platform more vibrant, personal and engaging.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India said “We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share.”

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India added, “At Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms.”