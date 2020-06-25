Sahana Purohit receives the Commonwealth Heroine Award 2020 nominated by State Senator Jamie Eldridge

BOSTON- Senator Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton) nominated Sahana Purohit, community leader in Acton, for the Commonwealth Heroine Award 2020 from the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.

District legislators can recommend women for the Annual Commonwealth Heroine Award for their contributions to their community and the Commonwealth. Commonwealth Heroines are women who don’t always make the news, but truly make the difference in their communities, businesses, or volunteer endeavors. They help advance the status of women and girls in Massachusetts in ways big and small.

Sahana Purohit is grateful to Senator Eldridge for his recommendation, “I’m humbled and extremely grateful to Senator Eldridge for nominating me. I have been volunteering since moving to Acton a little over 14 years ago, and it has always given me immense pleasure to give back to the community. Being a first-generation immigrant from India, I have been impressed by the unique Massachusetts form of government. I am glad that I have been able to do my part to give back to a community that has given so much to me. I dedicate this honor to my dear parents. Heartfelt gratitude to Senator Eldridge who has always been supportive of all immigrant communities.”

“I’m so grateful for Sahana’s leadership on so many Acton community projects and civic events,” said Senator Eldridge. “Sahana is what I call a connector, someone who build bridges, usually behind the scenes, to get projects moving forward that make a difference for every Acton resident, including the Kelley’s Corner infrastructure project, the new North Acton Fire Station, the League of Women Voters Annual Civics Bee, and supporting our schools and town employees, as a member of the Acton Finance Committee. I’m also proud to call her a good friend.”

Sahana first served on the Acton 2020 Comprehensive Community Planning Committee working on the town’s primary planning document, which sets the town’s course for the next 10-15 years. She has served in other key leadership roles, such as the committee to pick Acton’s Town Manager and other outreach projects. She served as co-chair of the League of Women Voters- Acton Area (serving Littleton, Stow, Maynard, Acton and Boxborough), of which she is now a member. Currently, she serves as a director on LWV-AA Steering Committee and a member of the Acton Finance Committee.