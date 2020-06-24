Sachin-Jigar on music centric films in Bollywood

New Delhi– Musical composer duo Sachin-Jigar are gung-ho about having films revolving around the subject of music in Hindi cinema.

Hollywood occasionally makes musicals — from “The Sound Of Music” to “Chicago” to “Pitch Perfect” and “High School Musical”. Don’t they want such music-centric films to be made in Bollywood?

“Yes, absolutely. More musicals need to come up and they need to be made in the right way because we have a lot of talent here — directors, scriptwriters, actors and composers who could very well deliver. I think we really need to take it forward and make musicals,” Jigar told IANS.

Sachin noted that Bollywood has previously tried a hand at making films based on singers such as “Abhimaan”, “Aashiqui 2” and “Rockstar”.

“A lot of films have been made about singers keeping music in the centre, but I would love to see some more films — even more if there is a film about a music composer,” Sachin told IANS.

He added that he looks forward to a story that inspires good music.

“Honestly, music-centric or not, a story that inspires good music, and a director and a producer creating a team that believes in bringing fresh songs — I am looking forward to that,” Sachin said. (IANS)