Penguin to premiere globally in Tamil, Telugu and with dubs in Malayalam on 19th June on Amazon Prime

Keerthy Suresh’s latest movie Penguin is set to release on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, 19 June. The film, which has been made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, is a mystery-thriller.

Written and directed by debutant Eashwar Karthic, the plot of the movie revolves around the kidnapping of a child and follows the struggles and agony of a distraught mother. Keerthy, who won the National Award for her role in Mahanati, will be playing the role of a mother.

In a statement, Keerthy Suresh spoke about taking on the role of a mother in Penguin. She said, “Penguin has definitely been one of the most exciting and interesting projects I’ve worked on. As a mother, Rhythm is both gentle and caring, but also fiercely determined. She’s complex, but authentic, and I think that will really strike a chord with audiences. I had a wonderful time working with the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic to bring the story to life.”

Following in the footsteps of actress Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin is the second high-profile Kollywood movie to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Film Credit:

Language: Tamil and Telugu with English and Malayalam subtitles

Starring: Keerthy Suresh

Director: Eashvar Karthic

Written by: Eashvar Karthic

Producer: Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, Jayaram

Release date on Amazon Prime Video: 19th June 2020.

