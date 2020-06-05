Papon’s upcoming song is about ‘melody and simplicity’

Mumbai– Singer Papon will soon unveil his new single “Haaye rabba”. He feels people will love the song for its melody and simplicity.

Written and composed by Sidharth Amit Bhavsar, the song is slated to release on June 9.

“‘Haaye rabba’ has been a great experience to work on. Sidharth has written and composed a lovely song to be released by Indie Music Label, and I think people will love it for its melody and simplicity,” said Papon.

He has even shared a “new song alert” post on social media.

Meanwhile, on World Environment Day on June 5, he tweeted: “This World Environment Day, It’s Time #ForNature. Time to reimagine our relationship with nature. Time to put nature at the heart of all our decision making. #DhakkDhakkDharti.”

“Dhakk dhakk dharti” is a song to celebrate biodiversity. Papon is one of the singers who has lent his voice to the project. (IANS)