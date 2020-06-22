Papon: ‘Sajda karoon’ makes you feel the power of music

Mumbai– Singer Papon has lent his musical expertise in creating an anthem titled “Sajda karoon” for a music reality show, and says it reflects the power and passion of the art.

“Music has the capacity to make you feel and it has the power to unite us. The anthem we have created is an ode to the craft and the special place it holds in everyone’s lives,” Papon said.

“‘Sajda karoon’ will make you feel the power and passion that this art possesses. It’s always great creating music that can make you drift away and doing so alongside my fellow musicians, who are such legends, made it a lot more meaningful,” he added.

Other artistes who have lent their voice are: Salim-Sulaiman, Pyarelal (of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo), Viju Shah, Mithoon, Vishal and Shekhar, Bappi Lahiri, Sachin-Jigar, the band Euphoria, Amit Trivedi, the band Agnee, Shantanu Moitra, Amaal Mallik, Rajesh Roshan, Himesh Reshammiya and the band Indian Ocean.

Papon has composed, co-produced and sung the song for the MX Player music reality-chat show, “Times Of Music”. Produced by Kalyan Baruah, the lyrics are penned by Vaibhav Modi and the song is mixed by Ayan De. (IANS)