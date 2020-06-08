Papon: Nature comes first to me

Mumbai– Singer Papon says nature comes first to him, adding that it has a huge influence on his music.

“Nature comes first to me, it is something I feel really connected to. My music is often inspired by nature,” Papon said.

“While this lockdown has helped me spend time with my family and create music, the only thing I feel deprived of is going to the hills and forests. ‘Dhakk dhakk dharti’ is a beautiful melody, when Shaan asked me to sing a few lines I was really excited as it was a song about nature and awareness. I hope we all are able to defeat this pandemic very soon,” he added.

“Dhakk dhakk dharti” is a song to celebrate biodiversity. It is composed by Shaan and penned by Swanand Kirkire. The music video of the song is a star-studded affair. It features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar along with singers like Papon, Palak Muchhal, Payal Dev, Richa Sharma, and Salim Merchant among others.

On World Environment Day on June 5, he tweeted: “This World Environment Day, It’s Time #ForNature. Time to reimagine our relationship with nature. Time to put nature at the heart of all our decision making. #DhakkDhakkDharti.”

Papon has a cult following in Bollywood thanks to melodies like “Jiyein kyun”, “Kaun mera” and “Moh moh ke dhaage”. (IANS)