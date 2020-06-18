Pack your bag for a vacation soon

By Aditi Roy

New Delhi– Thomas Cook (India) has launched a holiday package to help plan holidays once borders are reopened. The Live It Up holiday packages offer customers significant benefits like flexibility of date change, zero cancellation charges up to 5 days prior to departure, hotel upgrades, complimentary stay for a child and a minimal booking deposit.

It starts at a price of Rs 8,200 to a range of attractive short-haul international destinations from September later this year with the likes of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Mauritius and Dubai among others.

Thomas Cook India’s Holiday Readiness Travel Report – Future of Travel post COVID-19 reveals India’s significant pent up demand for travel: 36% respondents showed a preference for an international holiday with 41% keen on short haul destinations. A further 41% respondents while undecided – also offer potential for travel.

Live It Up Holidays have been carefully curated – with the inclusion of the Thomas Cook Assured program – a comprehensive program to safe travel in the COVID-19 era in partnership with Apollo Clinics – a member of the Apollo Hospitals Group, the expert in the healthcare sector, that ensures meticulous health and safety protocols at every stage of the customer journey and travel insurance with COVID-19 related hospitalisation included.

Some of the features of the package include:

Flexibility of date change

Zero cancellation charges up to 5 days prior to departure

Hotel upgrades

Child stays free

A minimal booking amount of merely Rs 5,000

Easy payment and EMI options

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “The long period of lockdown and stress has resulted in strong pent up travel demand. So, to assist our customers plan their perfect holiday, our teams have curated Live It Up Holidays, a range of attractive holidays at truly affordable prices. Our aim is to ensure safety-hygiene via our Thomas Cook Assured Program- in partnership with Apollo Clinics – a member of the Apollo Hospitals Group, combined with a compelling product with great value offers for the entire family, the flexibility of date change and zero cancellation charges right up to 5 days prior to departure.” (IANS)