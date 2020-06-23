Obituary: United India Association of New England Founder and Brookline Resident Kidar Vaid Passes Away at 91

BROOKLINE, MA—Kidar Nath Vaid, a Brookline resident and one of the founders of the United India Association of New England, passed away on Monday. He was 91.

Mr. Vaid is survived by his wife, Chandar Kanta Vaid, and three sons, daughter-in-laws and several grandchildren, including American Idol finalist Sonika Vaid.

Mr. Vaid hailed from Jalandhar in Panjab, India. He received a diploma in engineering and worked in Chas T. Main and Badger Company. In India, he worked on the famous Bhakra Nangal Dam projects. Mr. Vaid emigrated to the United States about 50 years ago.

“Mr. Kidar Vaid was a known man of our community in Boston. He was one of the founders of United India Association of New England. He was a great family man and worked hard, sometimes two jobs to educate his three sons,” said Puran and Kamlesh Dang who had known Mr. Vaid for nearly five decades. “Mr Vaid was a very dynamic and humorous man and was a spirit of social get-togethers. Personally, Kamlesh and I are very sad at his passing away. He gave us unlimited affection all these years. We always looked upon him as our elder brother. We will miss him deeply and want to offer our sincere condolences to Mrs. Vaid and his family. His sweet memory is a God’s bliss for us.”