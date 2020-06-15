Mass Wellness Initiative Announces a $15,000 Wellness Business Grant to Support Local Wellness Businesses

BOSTON–Mass Wellness Initiative, a non-governmental, non-profit agency dedicated to bringing wellness to the masses through education and advocacy, recently announced a $15,000 Wellness Business Grant to support local wellness businesses.

“COVID-19 crisis has impacted most of the businesses locally and nationally. Wellness is one of the severely impacted industries that may take longer than others to recover,” said MWI President Dhanashree Ramachandran in a statement.

The statement said that COVID-19 is an unprecedented health-related crisis as experts predict bigger issues such as depression, compromised mental health and a large number of cases of poorly functioning, damaged respiratory system post-COVID.

“Wellness avenues such as yoga, meditation, nutrition etc. offer sustainable solutions and boost mental, emotional and physical health,” the statement said. “At MWI we believe the stronger the wellness sector we have, the better we are equipped to deal with post-pandemic issues. Wellness businesses are critical to the health of humanity in the present situation and in future.”

MWI said that its 15K Wellness Business Grant to support local wellness businesses is flexible and MWI plans to help as many eligible local businesses as possible.

Who can apply?

MWI encourages all wellness-related small businesses including yoga studios, organic foods producers, meditation studios, concept clothing/jewelry manufacturers, and other businesses such as wellness retreat organizers, wellness-related travel agencies, and non-profits that work towards wellness to submit a proposal. The grant is also open to individual content producers such as musicians and dancers, yoga instructors, meditation coaches, fitness coaches and other life skills instructors.

What is the application process?

The grant opens on the International Day of Yoga, Sunday, June 21st. Applications will be available on 21st June, 2020 on our website at https://www.themwi.org/wbn/apply

The deadline to submit a proposal is midnight on Friday, August 21st. Eligible applicants will be notified via email for the second round of screening by September 15th, 2020.

Mass Wellness Initiative is a non-governmental, non-profit agency dedicated to bringing wellness to the masses through education and advocacy. MWI brings together all elements of the wellness industry- businesses, trainers, service providers and administration to benefit the community.

Founded in 2017, MWI has reached out and provided support to first responders, people in recovery and distressed communities throughout the US. The members of the board of directors include Sanjay Kaul, Ajay Jaisingh, Vithal Deshpande, Kanchan Banerjee, Louise Jesserer, and Ram Chelakara, while Dhanashree Ramachandran serves as the President and Mary Truong serves as the Vice President of the organization.

Visit MWI at https://www.themwi.org for more information on service initiatives and programs.