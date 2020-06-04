Manushi Chillar roped in as Adidas brand ambassador

By IANSlife



New Delhi– The winner of Miss World 2017 and Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by fitness and sportswear brand Adidas as its female brand ambassador.

Manushi’s association with the brand is her first global brand endorsement deal.

Commenting on the association, she said: “I’m super excited to be a part of the Adidas family. It is an honour to be a part of a legacy brand like Adidas that is synonymous to anything related to sports and fitness. To be among some of the global titans of the sports and entertainment industry, as the brand ambassador for India, is a huge moment for me that I will cherish forever.”

The model and actress is all set to debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the magnum opus “Prithviraj”.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, “Prithviraj” is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life. (IANS)