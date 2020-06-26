M Jayachandran: Music plays a key role in ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’

Mumbai– Veteran composer M Jayachandran says each song in the upcoming Malayalam film “Sufiyum Sujatayum” has been crafted carefully and resonates with the tone of the narrative.

“‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ is a musical love story and understandably music plays a key role. Each song has been crafted very carefully and resonates with the movie’s tone, mood, and story,” Jayachandran said.

“‘Vathikkalu Vellaripravu’ is a poignant song that brings out the innocence and endearment of new-found love and companionship. Set to beautiful constructed cinematic shots, the song is our ode to pure, innocent love. I hope audiences enjoy the song,” he added.

“Vathikkalu Vellaripravu” is the first song of the movie to be releases. The song was launched by Dulquer Salmaan, Nani and Karthi. The love ballad is sung by Arjun Krishna, Nithya Mammen and Zia Ul Haq. The lyrics are penned by B K Hari Narayan.

“Sufiyum Sujatayum” stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya in lead role. The film narrates a story of a mute girl Sujata (Aditi) who is in love with her neighbour, a Sufi priest (Dev Mohan) but her father gets her married off to a NRI in Dubai. After 10 years, her husband (played by Jayasurya) decides to bring her back to the village. What follows, forms the crux of the musical love story.

Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, “Sufiyum Sujatayum”, the film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 3. (IANS)