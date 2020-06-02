Ludhiana gold dacoity mastermind held in Punjab

Chandigarh– The Punjab Police claimed, here on Monday, to have arrested the alleged mastermind of the recent 2 kg gold dacoity in Ludhiana, which was committed to mobilise funds for carrying out a spate of targeted killings as part of a pro-Khalistan agenda to disturb peace and communal harmony.

A special team of the Organized Crime Control Unit (OCCU) arrested the gangster-terrorist, identified as Tejinder Singh, alias Teja, from SAS Nagar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said a set of Punjab Police uniform and an ID card of the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) — a paramilitary force — were seized from him. He is also a prime accused in the January 2020 carjacking of a Toyota Fortuner from Kharar town.

The accused reportedly planned to use the uniform and ID card to gain access to the restricted areas for commission of crimes, including terrorist acts, said Gupta. Tejinder posed a high security risk to the state, he added.

The police have also recovered a Chinese 30 caliber pistol, 10 cartridges and one Chevrolet Optra car from him.

According to investigation, he had also prepared other fake ID cards such as Aadhaar card and driving licence from Noida to evade arrest. While on the run, he stayed in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and Haryana, said the DGP.

Tejinder, who had been arrested earlier too for involvement in more than 25 criminal cases, disclosed that he was radicalised and motivated to carry out targeted killings by some hardcore terrorists in whose contact he came during his stints in various prisons. (IANS)