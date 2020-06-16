LogMeIn Hires Paddy Srinivasan as Chief Product & Technology Officer

BOSTON– LogMeIn, Inc., a cloud company empowering the work-from-anywhere era, announced that Paddy Srinivasan will join the firm in a newly created Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO) role, overseeing all of LogMeIn’s product, engineering, IT and data infrastructure teams.

Mr. Srinivasan previously served as General Manager of Data and Machine Learning Platform Services for Alexa AI at Amazon. He joins LogMeIn as the company’s first Chief Product & Technology Officer where he will lead LogMeIn’s product, engineering, information technology (IT), and data infrastructure functions.

A seasoned product executive, Mr. Srinivasan has deep familiarity with LogMeIn’s technology, customers and market opportunity having previously held a senior leadership role as a general manager at the company prior to going to Amazon where he was General Manager for Data, Machine Learning Platform Services at Alexa AI.

Earlier in his career he founded Opstera, a cloud monitoring and management start-up that was acquired by a Microsoft subsidiary in 2012. Before that, he held the role of Director, Product Management at Oracle and Director of Products at Microsoft.

“When offered the opportunity to come back to LogMeIn to lead the Product and Technology organizations I knew this would be a chance to be at a company that is truly enabling the modern workforce,” said Mr. Srinivasan. “LogMeIn’s world-class products, from collaboration platforms like GoToMeeting, LastPass to secure your online identity, and remote support offerings like RescueAssist, have become essential tools for maintaining productivity and business continuity however, whenever and most importantly wherever employees are working. I look forward to taking on this role which will allow me to help steer a team hyper-focused on meeting our customers’ needs by bringing our portfolio of products together.”