Keerthy Suresh initially thought ‘Penguin’ was a musical

New Delhi–National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film “Penguin” is a psychological-thriller that also features an eerie-looking maskman. The actress however says that initially she thought that the movie was based on music.

Keerthy will be seen as a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved ones.

“The name of my character is Rhythm, so I thought it was going to be a musical. In fact, there aren’t many songs in the film,” she told IANS.

She might have got the genre wrong at first, but after a narration she was all for it.

“Eashvar Karthic (director) had narrated it for four hours or more. But I was glued to it. He is a very good narrator. I loved the script. I was looking for something like this,” said the “Mahanati” actress.

Recalling her shoot days, she shared: “We shot the film in 35 days. Something that I had never done before. It was done in a short span of time. We had our own technicians acting in the movie. The lightman and my make-up man were also part of it. It was so much fun.”

There was also a mystery element on sets.

“Very few people knew the maskman. That was something interesting. It was very secretive, the mask was never out,” she said about the arch villain of the film.

The psychological-thriller is scheduled for global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 19. The film is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Viewers will also have the Malayalam dubbed version option.

“Watching it on a big screen would have been a completely different experience, but considering the situation we have to adapt to it. It’s actually a good thing that I am having a release at this time, during the lockdown. It is also catering to a larger audience and not just a few states, so I think it has its own added advantage. I think it’s definitely going to work for the movie,” said Keerthy. (IANS)