Kashmir terrorist who killed 5-yr-old identified

Srinagar– The Jammu & Kashmir Police have identified the terrorist responsible for carrying out the attack at Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday in which a five-year-old boy and a CRPF jawan were killed.

According to a tweet put out by the J&K Police, the terrorist Zahid Daas belongs to the JKIS outfit.

“Police has identified #killer of minor boy and CRPF personnel. Zahid Daas , a #terrorist of JKIS outfit, is found to be involved in today’s attack at #Bijbehara. Police has registered FIR against him by name,” J&K Police tweeted.

Five-year-old Nihaan died after motorcycle-borne militants fired at a police party at Bijbehara. A CRPF jawan identified as Shymal Kumar also died in the attack. According to details, Nihaan from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was caught in the firing with his father when they were at a bus stop.

“This happened around 12:15 in the afternoon, two people came on scooty, they fired at the CRPF jawan who was deployed here, that time there was a lot of movement of civilians on this road, while they were fleeing and firing towards the forces, one civilian also got injured and subsequently succumbed to his injuries,” IG CRPF Kashmir zone, Rajesh Kumar said. (IANS)