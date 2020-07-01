IAGB Invites Nominations for Community Youth Excellence Awards 2020

BOSTON–India Association of Greater Boston, known as IAGB, is inviting nominations for the “IAGB Community Youth Excellence” award for 2020.

Anyone – including parents, friends and relatives – can nominate a student. Students can also nominate themselves. The deadline is July 31, 2020.

IAGB will recognize a maximum of two students, who demonstrate extraordinary achievement in one or more of the following areas:

1. Community Service

2. Academics

3. Arts and music

4. Sports

5. Exceptional service of an altruistic nature for the greater good of the community

Eligible nominees must be rising junior or senior high school students of Indian origin, who reside and attend school in the New England Area.

Required Documentation Submit nominations with the following required supporting documentation by July 31 to iagb@iagb.org:

● Student/school/town name, and student contact details (email, telephone number and address).

● A two-page essay in Microsoft Word on: How has Coronavirus affected student’s education and personal development worldwide? How has school closure led to new study solutions?

● List major achievements in detail, using separate pages for each area of achievement. Include any supporting documents such as images, videos, etc.

● If nomination is made by someone other than the nominee, include the name of the nominating person and contact details.

The awardees will be notified via email and recognized at India Day Festival 2020 on August 15th. If you have any questions, send an email to iagb@iagb.org. IAGB team is coming up with very unique and creatives ways to celebrate our much-anticipated India Day this year. For more details on India Day 2020 and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.iagb.org.

IAGB is the oldest and one of the leading Indian American community organizations in New England. It is a non-profit, non-political, and non-religious organization, serving the Indian American communities in the New England region. IAGB strives to foster a strong Indian- American social, cultural and community presence in New England.