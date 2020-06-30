Healthy bites

By IANSlife

New Delhi– Dry fruit continues to be one of the healthiest snacks you can munch on when hungry. Of these, almonds are a great source of 15 key nutrients like protein, Vitamin E, magnesium etc and also help in toning all body tissues.

Here are a few easy-to-make almonds recipes to try at home, along with their nutrients analysis.

Gluten free almond cake

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Baking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Almond Powder – 350 g

Egg (Separated) – 200 g

Honey – 100 g

Baking Soda – 10g

Vanilla Essence – 10 g

Salt – 5 g

Honey – 20 g

Sliced almonds – 50 g

Method:

Preheat oven to 180ï¿½C. Coat a 9-inch pan with Butter and flour. Line the bottom with parchment paper. Beat 4 egg yolks, 100g honey, vanilla, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined. Add the almond powder and beat on low until combined. Then, beat 4 egg whites in another large bowl with the electric mixer on medium speed until very foamy, but not stiff enough to hold peaks. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold the egg whites into the nut mixture until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan.

Bake the cake until golden brown and a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edge of the pan and gently remove the side ring. Let cool completely.Carefully transfer the cake to a serving platter. To serve, drizzle the top of the cake with honey and sprinkle with sliced almonds.

Tip: Make sure that the almonds are toasted a little before you make a powder and there is absolutely no moisture in the grinder jar to avoid any lumps in the cake

Nutrient Analysis

Calories: 3008, Protein: 112.3 g, Total fat: 226.6 g (Saturated: 21.3 g, Monounsaturated: 36.9 g, Polyunsaturated: 53.3 g), Carbohydrates: 157.1 g, Fiber: 35 g, Cholesterol: 1088 mg, Sodium: 5076 mg, Calcium: 1183 mg, Magnesium: 1101.2 mg, Potassium: 3211 mg, Vitamin E: 107.6 mg

Almond and Rice Crispy Breakfast Bars

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: no cooking

Ingredients:

Rice Crispies – 200 g

Dark chocolate – 70 g

Roasted whole almonds – 100 g

Sliced almonds – 50 g

Sunflower/ melon seeds – 50 g

Method:

Temper the chocolate, mix in all the ingredients, put in a rectangle mould and allow it to set.Cut in bars and serve.

Tip: Do not store this in a fridge as it might get soggy and rice crispy could be substituted with granola, wheat flakes, al bran to make a perfect breakfast or a mid meal snack

Nutrient Analysis

Calories: 2320, Protein: 59.6 g, Total fat: 131.4 g (Saturated: 22.1 g, Monounsaturated: 65.7 g, Polyunsaturated: 38.9 g), Carbohydrates: 255.4 g, Fiber: 34.4 g, Cholesterol: 4.9 mg, Sodium: 44.6 mg, Calcium: 530.9 mg, Magnesium: 846.4 mg, Potassium: 2245.6 mg, Vitamin E: 56.1 mg

Toasted Almonds and Tomato Uttapam Pizza

Serves: 1 person

Preparation time: 8 – 10 minutes

Cooking time: 12 – 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Uttapam batter – 75 ml

Almonds cut into half(unpeeled) – 15 g

Tomato deseeded and chopped – 10 g

Chopped onion – 10 g

Chopped ginger – 2 g

Chopped coriander – 2 g

Pizza sauce – 5 g

Parmesan cheese grated – 3 g

Salt – to taste

Refined oil – 5 ml

Method:

Pour the uttapam batter in the centre of a heated non-stick pan. Sprinkle chopped tomato, onion, ginger and coriander, evenly on top. Turn the uttapam upside down to cook it from top for about a minute. Then, turn it back and spread the pizza sauce. Add almond halves and turn it over, once again.

Then, remove from the pan and sprinkle grated parmesan on it. Cut it into 4 pieces like a pizza. Serve hot

Nutrient Analysis

Calories: 393, : Protein: 12 g, Total fat: 14.7 g (Saturated: 1.6 g, Monounsaturated: 6.2 g, Polyunsaturated: 5.1 g, Carbohydrates: 56.5 g, Fiber: 0.5 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 967 mg, Calcium: 76 mg, Magnesium: 63 mg, Potassium: 252 mg, Vitamin E: 3.9 mg (IANS)