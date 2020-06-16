Get Katrina’s natural look

By IANSlife Features

New Delhi– Still longing for Katrina Kaif’s au-natural lockdown look? She gives you a one-stop solution to flawless glowing skin.

Kay Beauty brings a long lasting, non-crease brightness with its latest launch, the Kay Beauty Loose Powder Range, comprising Kay Beauty HD Setting Powder, Kay Beauty HD Translucent Powder and the Kay Beauty HD Illuminating Powder. The product is to be used over your regular foundation and make-up. The gentle powder sets your make-up and gives you a seamless natural finish, for a camera ready glow in all those selfies.

Commenting on this collection, Katrina Kaif says, “Loose powder is every makeup artist’s little secret! It basically gives you that seamless, natural finish while holding your makeup together. The translucent powder is the fastest route to look camera ready with just a dab. The Illuminating powder is super buildable so you can opt for a sun kissed look, or high glam sheen, whichever works for you. Not only are they good for your skin, but they are also the best beauty hack that takes care of so many of beauty concerns, from buffing everything together to correcting make-up mistakes. They are also light and easy on your skin, so they can also be worn on their own without foundation for a lighter feel because they let your skin breathe while still looking flawless.”

It’s enriching ingredients of avocado and mango butter provide deep moisturizing and hydration, while brightening the skin, as part of the #MakeupthatKares commitment.

The Kay Beauty HD Setting Loose Powder is available in 8 carefully curated shades suitable for all Indian skin tones. Applied after foundation and concealer to seal make-up, it absorbs oil to give a matte finish. It blends like a dream and keeps you ultra-set for hours. It is a wonder tool that can extend the life of your make-up. The Kay Beauty HD Translucent Powder is a finishing powder that is the last step to your make-up routine. It can be used over your blush, make-up or highlighter as well to give you a poreless matte finish. The Kay Beauty HD Illuminating Powder is perfect for that subtle glow and can be used as a highlighter for face and body. It absorbs excess oil to leave a glowing, fresh summery look.

A make-up hack in your pocket which can be used in multiple ways; you can wear them as is or use them for quick make-up fixes. The Loose powder seals in the moisture, controlling the oil and shine on your face. Made of Ultrafine particles, these are blendable and buildable formulas that leave your face looking natural, dewy and air brushed.

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands comments on the launch, “The Kay Beauty Loose Powder Range is a fabulous one stop solution product. Women always look for the best options for make-up setting and correction, and these revolutionary products bring in that as well as premium ingredients which are long lasting and care for skin concerns as well. We have launched 8 shades for varying skin tones in the setting powders to be suitable to a large and diverse consumer segment. ” (IANS)