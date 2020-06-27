Gardening: Growing Double Delight Roses

By Upendra Mishra

WESTON, MA—We all love fragrant roses. Luckily, there are several varieties of perfumed roses that we can grow here right in New England. Once planted right and taken care of, they will keep coming back year after year.

I have had a great experience with several fragrant roses like Mr. Lincoln, Fragrant Cloud, and Perfume Delight and some light fragrant roses such as Angel Face and Blue Girl. However, I never had a chance to grow Double Delight, which probably is one of the most popular fragrant roses for two reasons: first, the flower is stunningly beautiful with multiple colors; and secondly it has an amazing fragrance.

This year, I planted six plants of Double Delight. One died, one was mislabeled. The other four have survived. Some are budding and one of them bloomed this week. I am happy with the Double Delight so far, and yes the flower is beautiful.

I must, however, admit that I was a bit disappointed with the intensity of fragrance. Definitely fragrant, but not as potent as Fragrant Cloud. The beauty of the flower, nonetheless, puts it on the top of my fragrant collection.

A Hybrid Tea rose, Double Delight is known for its large red and white blooms. Many say that flowers on the same plant look different from each other because of reflection of light from its natural pigments in the petals.

In have added some photos here. In case you are interested, I found some useful and interesting information about Fragrant Cloud from various sources. Here they are:

Double Delight is most popular new variety of the last 30 years.

Double Delight fulfills the two highest demands of a rose—an eye-catching color combo and fantastic nose-pleasing fragrance.

The prolific bush provides lots of creamy pointed buds that blush red with the rays of the sun. (Source: Weeks Roses)

It was introduced in 1977 by Armstrong Nursery and was hybridizer Herbert Swim.

Double Delight is hybrid of the red and yellow ‘Granada’ and the ivory ‘Garden Party’, according to Wikipedia.

Flowers have a diameter of about 10 centimeter or four inches and up to 30 petals.

In the sun, their color changes from white to carmine red, beginning at the edges.

When it comes to only fragrance, however, nothing beats Fragrant Cloud.

Fragrant Cloud also has an amazing shape and color and you cannot miss its fragrance when you pass by this plant when it is in full bloom. Even one single flower on the plant will make you smell the roses.

Jackson & Pekins, where I do my shopping for roses, says that the scent of Fragrant Cloud has notes of citrus, spice, fruit, and rosy damask all mix together, and the flower offers up unique coral-washed blooms with intensely plush petals. The blooms can measure up to five inches wide on average with up to 40 petals.