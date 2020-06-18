Founded by Ganesh Pai, Uptycs Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding

WALTHAM, MA– Uptycs , a SQL-powered security analytics firm announced that it has raised $30 million in Series B funding led by Sapphire Ventures , with participation from existing investors Comcast Ventures and ForgePoint Capital.

This round of funding brings the company’s total funding to $43 million. Jai Das , Managing Director and President at Sapphire Ventures, will join the Uptycs board of directors.

“Modern endpoints and cloud providers are difficult to observe and secure without real-time analysis of their streaming telemetry,” said Uptycs CEO and Founder Ganesh Pai. “Traditional endpoint and SIEM vendors are simply not able to scale and unlock instant insights. By modelling the domain of endpoint and cloud security using relational database techniques and real-time pipeline processing, we’ve created an innovative SQL-powered security analytics platform for visibility and accelerated time to insight. It is very gratifying to hear a user’s aha-moment when they realize the possibilities of the Uptycs’ platform are only limited by one’s imagination.”

“We’re excited to lead the Series B financing round for Uptycs, and believe that Ganesh Pai and his team have started on a journey to become a company of consequence,” said Jai Das, Managing Director and President at Sapphire Ventures. “Uptycs is one of the first to apply SQL-powered innovation to security analytics, democratizing security analytics and enabling anyone with SQL knowledge to become a security analyst. This helps solve a critical cybersecurity need for enterprises, which is the lack of security analysts needed for security operations centers.”

“Uptycs has proven to be a true partner and they’ve impressed us with their innovation around security analytics and ability to adapt to our needs. We’ve been using Uptycs for security visibility, threat detection, and incident investigation across our Linux and macOS fleet,” said Grant Kahn, Director, Security Intelligence Engineering at Lookout. “Their audit and compliance analytics have been instrumental for our FedRAMP authorization and ISO 27001 certification.”

Numerous cutting-edge enterprises, particularly fintech and large SaaS providers, use Uptycs to power a variety of security use cases.