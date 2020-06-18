Dating trends in the times of COVID-19

By IANSlife

New Delhi– At a time when people are avoiding physical contact, many are dreaming about their dates in a world post COVID-19.

Dating app QuackQuack conducted a survey across two thousand of their newly joined users to find out the dating trends during the times of COVID-19. Here are a few trends revealed by the survey, conducted across major Indian cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and others.

Coffee over Intimacy

Lockdown has made people think that having sound communication and compatibility in a relationship is much more important than just intimacy. This is the very reason why 76 percent of the total community has chosen to chat over coffee as their primary option. Women alternatively while wanting to get to know their date, about 32 percent of them chose lunch dates as their secondary choice while men on the other hand are a bit adventurous and 25 percent of them have chosen long drives as their alternate choice. It was surprising to see that a miniscule 2 percent of women would like to get intimate during their first encounter whereas 10 percent of Men are okay with intimacy in the first go itself.

Women are more inclined towards commitment

Women seem to be seeking long-term or serious relationships as they are willing to give multiple chances to the same person that they are dating. About 71 percent of women have said that they will stop using dating apps if they get serious for the relationship. Men on the other hand are keeping their options open as 53 percent of them would continue to use dating apps despite dating someone else.

Faking, self praise and the other one – A big no no

Honesty and trust are the two pillars on which a relationship is built. Incorrectly describing themselves on their profiles, appearance, inaccurate details or even likings are a big no-no for the women community. For 50 percent of women inaccurate profiles are the biggest turn-off. Also, for women, surprisingly only 10 percent of them would have a problem if their counterpart is talking about their ex girlfriend on a date. Men on the other hand, about 50 percent of would be turned off on a date if their counterpart was too self-centered or boastful and didn’t take interest in the date.

Though, the villain of the love story is the mobile phone itself! People feel that the most annoying or the biggest turn off on a date would be when someone is constantly busy on their smartphones. It’s a big no-no for 65 percent of the community!

Men like to stay in touch!

Nobody likes to have a bad experience on a date and the bigger problem is dealing with a bad first date. While Women are pretty unanimous where 41 percent of them would like to call it quits straight after a failed date, Men on the other hand are willing to go that extra mile and 44 percent of them would like to remain as friends with their counterpart even after they had a bad first date. (IANS)