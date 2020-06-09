Composer Ghibran to release a series of devotional songs

Mumbai– Music composer Ghibran is set to embark on a spiritual journey by releasing a series of devotional songs.

The series titled “Ghibran’s spiritual journey” consists of six religious and devotional songs, the first of which will release on June 12.

Ghibran has composed and orchestrated a collection of shlokas, chants and devotional songs.

The series will consist of the songs “Ganesha Pancharatnam”, “Muththaitharu – Thiruppugazh”, “Harivarasanam”, “Om Namah Shivaya”, “Tandanaanaa Ahi (Bhrammam Okate)” and “Kalabhairavashtakam”.

“I wanted this album to sound completely divine, music rich and completely enjoyable in this modern era of music and at the same time, I wanted to preserve the nuances and culture of our own music that’s been penned by scholars centuries ago,” he said.

“I wanted no compromise on this aspect. I have worked in western classical and Indian classical fusion styles and had the pleasure and opportunity to work with fantastic traditional Indian musicians, and orchestras like Budapest Symphony, and many musicians around the world for this album. The album contains six songs written in different languages,” he added. (IANS)