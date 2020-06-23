Cold brew recipes for the heat

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– WFH has a lot of people missing their usual coffee breaks during office or their cup of gossip with their buddies. Fret not, if you like the refreshing taste of cold brew coffee, here are a few recipes to try out at home, which will make you feel no less than a seasoned barista.

PEPPERMINT MOCHA COLDBREW

INGREDIENTS

1 cup coldbrew

8 coconut milk ice cubes

1/4 tsp peppermint syrup

2 Tbsp light chocolate syrup

1 Tbsp cocoa powder

DIRECTIONS

Pour your coconut milk (or any milk) into an ice cube tray – you’ll need at least 8-10 – cover with plastic wrap and freeze. Add all ingredients to a blender and mix until well combined, adding an extra milk ice cube if needed. Taste and adjust flavors as needed. Serve immediately or chill/freeze for later. Whipped cream, chocolate syrup and fresh mint make lovely toppings.

Note: You can use light coconut milk or another milk, but full-fat coconut will yield a creamier frappe. Plus, it’s vegan friendly.

CINNAMON DOLCE COLDBREW

INGREDIENTS

For the cinnamon dolce coffee syrup:

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup water

1 5-inch cinnamon stick

For the iced coffee:

Ice or coffee ice cubes

1 cup Cold Brew

2 tablespoons cinnamon dolce syrup (recipe below)

Half-and-half

DIRECTIONS

For the cinnamon dolce coffee syrup: Add all ingredients to a small saucepan and set over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through and the sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit for 15 minutes. Remove cinnamon stick. Keeps refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

For the iced coffee: Fill a tall glass with ice cubes. Add coffee concentrate, 2 tablespoons of cinnamon dolce syrup (add less or more depending on your preference), and half and half to desired point of creaminess. Drop in a straw and serve.

MOCHA COLDBREW SHAKE

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup milk

1 cup strong brewed coffee, chilled

10 ml chocolate sauce

10 ml vanilla syrup

Optional: 1 scoop chocolate ice cream

1/2 tsp sea salt

DIRECTIONS

In a blender or shaker, combine all ingredients. Blend or shake until completely mixed. In a tall glass, fill with ice and pour drink over.

Recipes by Lavazza India. (IANS)