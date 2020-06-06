Brookline Bank Names Taufiq Shaikh as New Branch Manager in Wellesley

Brookline, MA – Brookline Bank announced that Taufiq Shaikh is the new Branch Manager at the Bank’s Wellesley Lower Falls location in Wellesley, MA. Shaikh comes to the Wellesley location after having served for three years as Branch Manager of Brookline Bank’s Burlington Cambridge Street office.

“Taufiq has demonstrated his ability to provide customers with an exceptional banking experience and understands the needs of the business community. This, and his current knowledge of Brookline Bank’s products and services make him an idea leader for our Lower Falls team,” said Leslie Joannides-Burgos, Executive Vice President of Retail and Business Banking. “We look forward to his leadership as he takes on this new position at the bank.”

As the Wellesley Lower Falls Branch Manager, Shaikh will oversee business development, operations, and community relations.

Shaikh graduated from the University of Massachusetts Boston with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in Economics. He resides in Burlington, MA.

Brookline Bank is a subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL), and is headquartered in Brookline, MA. A full-service financial institution, Brookline Bank provides individuals and businesses with deposit and lending services, residential mortgages and home equity lending, commercial and CRE banking, cash management, merchant services, and access to investment services. Brookline Bank operates 30 offices in Greater Boston and the North Shore.