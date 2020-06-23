Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Malaika Arora, Abhay Deol, and more…

Urvashi on tweet plagiarism: Team behind celeb looks after social media posting

New Delhi– Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has landed in soup a few times for allegedly copy-pasting someone else’s tweets on her social media. She says it’s unfair to accuse anyone on behalf of what they write as there is a team behind a celebrity that looks after all the posting.

Urvashi found herself in trouble when she tweeted about the Oscar-winning Korean film “Parasite”. The post reportedly had been copied from New York-based author JP Brammer. She was later accused of copying actor Sidharth Malhotra’s tweet for Mumbai Police’s efforts during the lockdown.

Talking about it, Urvashi told IANS: “Nobody is in a position to comment on someone. It’s unfair to accuse anyone on behalf of what they write. Everyone knows there is a team behind a celebrity that looks after all the social media postings.”

Urvashi was bullied on social media after the incident. She calls bullying wrong.

“I don’t blame anybody for that, because people can or may post anything they like and feel motivated. But what’s wrong is that people are bullying someone or attempting to impeach others on behalf of that,” he said.

Urvashi says she encourages people to stay positive and keep others motivated.

Malaika shares glimpse of her building being sanitised

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Malaika Arora shared a photograph of her building getting sanitised amid the outbreak of coronavirus on Instagram.

In the picture we see a man in PPE suit sprinkling sanitiser.

“Thank you for protecting us and keeping us safe… @my_bmc @Zakaria_asif,” Malaika wrote.

On June 11, there were reports that Malaika’s building was sealed after a resident tested positive for COVID-19 and that she has been quarantining at her home with son Arhaan and their pet dog Casper.

Amid lockdown, Malaika has been using social media to the fullest. She has been sharing glimpses of how she has spends time at home. She also treats fans with her yoga clips.

Recently, she shared her various stages of lockdown in a quirky post on Instagram. Malaika shared a photo collage of four images of herself.

When Abhay Deol met Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese

Mumbai– Actor Abhay Deol has recalled his meeting with Hollywood personalities Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, when his film “Road, Movie” travelled to the Tribeca Film Festival.

Abhay took to Instagram, where he shared a few stills from the movie, which released in 2009. The film also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee and Satish Kaushik.

The actor wrote: “‘Road, Movie’, released in 2009. It went to the Tribeca film festival where I got the opportunity to meet with both Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro! Made the summer heat of Rajasthan in which we shot totally worth it.”

Abhay shared that the film is still too different for Indian consumption.

“This one was, and still is, waaaaaay too art house for the Indian market. Fun fact- I drove an old 50’s truck through the streets of Jaipur and even took a sharp U-turn on a narrow street. Why do I remember that? You should try it ! Directed by Dev Benegal. #makingwhatbollywouldnt,” he added.

Ileana enjoys the sun on her skin

Mumbai– Actress Ileana D’cruz has shared a photograph of herself soaking in the sun.

Ileana took to her Instagram and shared a boomerang video of herself enjoying the sun in a black bikini.

“Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again,” Ileana captioned the image.

Ileana, a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing videos and photographs of daily workouts.

She shared a black and white picture of herself on her Instagram Stories after a gruelling work out session.

The actress captioned it: “Happily pretzeled out.”

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

Anupam Kher grooves with his mother Dulari in new video

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday posted a fun video where he can be seen dancing with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher.

In the clip, we can see three of them grooving to popular track “Savage love”.

“Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting the mother of all dances. !! Our dancing skill sucks. But our spirit of joy is world class.

“Mom as usual is the centre of attraction! Literally!! Her sons are such wannabes in her presence. I am 100% sure you are not even looking at #BittuAndRaju! Enjoy my friends,” Anupam wrote.

Anupam’s family video has found a few fans on social media.

Actress Divya Dutt commented: “Why you guys are so cute?”

Actress Aashka Goradia commented: “Best. Such a delight. Dulari Dulari….the smile she gives when one tells her that she is so popular.”

Anupam has been sharing a lot of videos of his interaction with family members on social media. (IANS)