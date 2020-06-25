Bollywood Roundup: Twinkle Khanna, Rajniesh Duggall, Hina Khan, and more…

When Twinkle was caught napping by her son

Mumbai– Author-producer and former actress Twinkle Khanna on Thursday took to Instagram and uploaded a photograph in which she is seen dozing off on a couch.

She shared that the candid image was taken by her son Aarav.

“My son crept up and took this picture today. The little one and I were meant to be studying and reading together when I have fallen asleep with a pencil in my hand! Is it just me going through this peculiar phase where everyday around 4pm the brain just fogs up? #IWillGetYouForThisBhatiaBoy,” she wrote.

In the image, we can also spot her little daughter Nitara reading a book.

Reacting to the image, actress Namrata Shirodkar commented: “Well I don’t know what day of the week it is. They all seem the same to me these days.”

Special song pays tribute to COVID frontline workers

Mumbai– Celebrities including Rajniesh Duggall, Krushna Abhishek, Raju Srivastava, Urvashi Dholakia and Mugdha Godse have come together for a special song titled “Jai Hind Jai Bharat” to pay tribute to the frontline warriors in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song evokes feelings of immense gratitude to the people fighting the battle with the virus on the frontline. Rajniesh shared the song on his social media.

“This is for all the frontline warriors who have been fighting for us everyday, risking their lives, guarding us fearlessly.. we salute you,” he wrote while sharing the song.

The song is produced and directed by Sonu Vijan and composed by Dhruv Dhalla, sung by Aabhik Ghosh and Kanchhan Srivas.

Hina Khan has ‘chopped some tension off’

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan has a new haircut. Taking to Instagram, Hina posted a few pictures where she flaunts a short hairdo.

“Surprise…Dear stress, Good bye. Chopped some Tension off. “NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect,” she wrote.

Hina’s hair transformation has got a thumbs up from her fans.

A user wrote: “You look beautiful.”

Another one commented:” Looks amazing.”

Before Hina, actresses like Alia Bhatt, Radhika Apte, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon have also gone fora short crop during the lockdown.

Richa Chadha: Reading again, feels new

Mumbai– Actor Richa Chadha has started reading again, and she says the experience feels new.

Taking to Instagram, Richa shared a photograph of herself reading a book. In the image, she is seen dressed in a blue outfit paired with a white cover-up.

“Reading again. Feels new… #Surrealphoto #reading #sunset #Rumi #wednesdayWisdom #richachadha #actor #sapiosexual #manypeoplehavethisintheirbioandtheydontunderstandit #lockdown,” she wrote alongside the image.

Richa recently celebrated the eight years of her film “Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1”, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The franchise comprising of two movies continues to enjoy immense popularity in the crime drama genre.

Richa was last seen in the courtroom drama “Section 375”. Her upcoming films are “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” and “Shakeela”.

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber take their kids to the lake

Los Angeles– Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber spent a day at Lake Balboa in California with their children, Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared that she was glad to keep her kids away from people. The actress shared a motley of pictures of herself with her family, by the lake and while boating.

“So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people 🙂 @dirrty99 good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa!,” she captioned the image.

Daniel too shared some pictures of himself by the lake and wrote: “Great afternoon at the lake – swans , ducks and boats with @sunnyleone !!!! D;)X!!!”

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

Rajkummar Rao promotes Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’

Mumbai– “You’ll be missed Bhai,” Rajkummar Rao had written in his social media post on the day Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Now the actor has taken up the responsibility to promote Sushant’s last film “Dil Bechara”.

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film “Dil Bechara” will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24. Soon after, Rajkummar Rao shared a poster of the film on Instagram account.

The actor, who was Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in his debut flick “Kai Po Che” and later “Raabta”, captioned the poster of “Dil Bechara” with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, netizens seem unhappy with the decision to release the film on OTT, and they are demanding a theatrical release for quite some time now.

“Sad I was expecting this to be on big cinema,” commented a user.

“We want it on the big screen,” expressed another user.

“I was expecting a cinematic release,” shared another user.

Netizens also thanked Rajkummar Rao for this gesture and called him a “self made star”.

Malaika Arora shares pic with son Arhaan: focus on ourselves, health

Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora has posted a throwback photograph of herself with her son Arhaan Khan, asking fans to focus on their health and their loved ones.

Malaika took to Instagram and shared a picture where the actress and her son look out of the window. The mother-son duo’s back is towards the camera.

“Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let’s focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes,” he captioned the image.

Malaika recently shared a photograph of her building being sanitised amid the outbreak of coronavirus on Instagram. In the picture we see a man in PPE suit sprinkling sanitiser.

On June 11, there were reports that Malaika’s building was sealed after a resident tested positive for COVID-19 and that she has been quarantining at home with son Arhaan and their pet dog Casper. (IANS)