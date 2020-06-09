Bollywood Roundup: Tara Sutaria, Anushka Sharma, Urvashi Rautela, and more…

Tara Sutaria’s reaction on being asked about marriage is wild

Mumbai– Actress Tara Sutaria has the funniest response to those who keep asking her about her marriage plans.

Tara took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in an Indian attire.

In the picture, the actress is seen making a funny face. “I like to call this the ‘beta ji, shaadi kab hai? (when is the wedding)’ face. It’s a whole mood,” she captioned the image.

The 24-year-old actress keeps sharing tidbits from her day-to-day life on social media.

Tara started her career as a child actor in 2010 with the TV show “Big Bada Boom”. She was also seen in shows like “The Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir” and “Oye Jassie”.

Tara, who is also a talented singer, had her breakthrough in Bollywood with a starring role in “Student Of The Year 2” and was also seen playing a mute girl in the action film “Marjaavaan”.

She has two films coming up — “Tadap” and “Ek Villain 2”.

“Tadap” is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

Mohit Suri’s “Ek Villain 2”, co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Anushka Sharma calls killing of jackal with meat bomb ‘appalling’

Mumbai– Anushka Sharma has reacted to the news of killing a jackal in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy by feeding it a bomb covered with meat. The actress feels the incident is “appalling” and demands stricter laws for animal cruelty.

“What sort of trend is this becoming? It is appalling. Cannot stress enough on stricter laws against animal cruelty,” wrote the actress on Instagram Story, reacting to the news.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has arrested 12 gypsies for killing the jackal in a Trichy village by packing explosives in meat, which blew up in its mouth when the animal took a bite.

Anushka was among many Bollywood celebrities who recently denounced the murder a pregnant elephant in Kerala, which was fed a pineapple stuffed with explosives. This brutal incident was followed by one in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, where a person tried to kill a pregnant cow by feeding it explosive mixed with food.

Urvashi Rautela shares a flirty post

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a flirty post on social media.

Urvashi shared a video of herself on Instagram, where she is seen twirling around in a black dress teamed with black sunglasses.

The social media sensation captioned the photograph with a flirty message: “kiss me hard before you go.” The post currently has over 214K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Urvashi recently shared that all stars — male and female — are always under pressure to look good.

Meanwhile, she is gearing up for the release of her film “Virgin Bhanupriya” on an OTT platform. The film also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Parineeti Chopra urges all to step out responsibly

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday took to Instagram and urged people to step out responsibly, with strictures of the nationwide lockdown being relaxed even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate all over India.

“Many people are outside now because they need to be. They have no choice. If you have the privilege of choice, be home. For them and for you. And if you have to go out, please do so responsibly,” Parineeti wrote on Instagram Story.

“If you meet people, do so responsibly. Even if you live alone, others may not. Ask yourself who this other person may have already met or who they will meet. They may have elders or people with existing conditions at home. Act like everyone has that, and behave accordingly,” added the actress.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in the films “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, the biopic “Saina”, and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film “The Girl On The Train”.

Birthday girl Sonam posts pic with ‘best husband in the world’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who turned 35 on Tuesday, shared a romantic photograph with Anand Ahuja, tagging him as the “best husband in the world”.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs where she hugs Anand. The couple flashes smiles at the camera.

“The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you,” she wrote.

Sonam also shared a sneak-peek of her birthday on Instagram Stories. She shared pictures of rooms full of balloons and the cake-cutting at her Mumbai residence.

Sonam travelled back to Mumbai on Monday after spending over two months of lockdown in New Delhi, a day before her birthday on Tuesday, along with her Anand.

“Back with my main. Thank you my incredible husband,” Sonam captioned the picture, in which she can be seen posing with Rhea.

Pooja Hegde shares her full quarantine life in a ‘nutshell’

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde has shared how she spent time amid lockdown in a hilarious new post.

Pooja shared two monochrome photographs on Instagram, where she is seen sleeping in bed.

Describing her her life amid self-isolation due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Pooja captioned it: “My entire quarantine in a nutshell… #quarantinelife.”

She then shared a photograph of herself doing yoga. In the image, the actress is seen balancing her body on one leg and performing the “ready-to-fly pose.”

“Next up.. take the other foot off the ground and fly off into the sunset.. #yogadreams #virabhadrasana3,” she captioned the image.

On the acting front, Pooja was last seen onscreen in the Telugu action drama “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” starring Allu Arjun.

Here’s why Kangana Ranaut started playing the piano

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut’s latest video shows her passionately playing the piano. She says she started playing the instrument because she misses going for live performances.

Her team has shared a short video of the actress playing the theme track from the 1970 Hollywood classic film “Love Story”.

“I am a huge fan of classical music, not just Indian classical but I have been travelling across the world also to attend classical concerts. Usually I am the only young person in the audience at such concerts but I never felt discouraged. In fact, I started playing the piano because I miss going for live performances,” Kangana told IANS.

She is currently in Manali.

Meanwhile, she recently announced that she will helm “Aparajita Ayodhya”, which revolves around the Ram Mandir case.

“For me, it’s not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith and unity, and above everything, it’s a story of divinity,” she said.

Alaya F: I believe in doing things over and again

Mumbai– Actress Alaya F follows a never-give-up attitude in life. On Tuesday, she shared how she keeps practicing things until she doesn’t learn them perfectly.

Taking to Instagram, Alaya posted a video that shows her struggling with yoga poses.

“This is NOT a tutorial!! it’s just 3 minutes of me struggling I’ve never really done yoga in my life but it’s been one of my favourite lockdown activities to find yoga videos and poses and try and recreate them. I’m a big believer in doing things over and over and over again until I get it, so here’s a little glimpse into that! Please don’t try this at home unless you know what you’re doing.. don’t be like me,” she wrote.

Amid the lockdown, Alaya has started her virtual Instagram series “AlayaAF” where is talking about health, art, glamour and much more. The yoga video has also been part of her series.

Alaya, daughter of Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with the film “Jawaani Jaaneman”, featuring Saif Ali Khan as her on-screen father. (IANS)