Bollywood Roundup: Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin, and more…

Swara Bhasker: ‘Rasbhari’ reflects hypocrisy of repressive society

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker says her latest web series “Rasbhari” reflects important issues of society, like “hypocrisy of a repressive society and patriarchy’s fundamental fear of female sexuality”.

The show narrates a love story set in Meerut. Swara plays the role of a stern English teacher who is the object of attraction for Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena).

“The interesting part about the series is that it comes as a breath of fresh air on the digital platform which has a lot of dark content. While on one hand it will entertain and has a lighter vein, on the other hand it also reflects some very important issues in the society which we do not discuss aloud,” Swara said.

“Like adolescent sexuality, the hypocrisy of a repressive society and patriarchy’s fundamental fear of female sexuality. But all this is narrated and depicted in a fun way. I hope people enjoy it as much as I enjoyed essaying these roles,” she added.

Taapsee Pannu complains about high electricity bill during lockdown

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu is quite shocked to receive a huge amount of bill for electricity usageA during the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Taapsee on Sunday called out the electricity provider for “insane rise” in the bill .

“3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill @Adani_Elec_Mum. What kind of POWER are you charging us for,” Taapsee questioned.

Along with it, she attached the pictures of the electricity bills, showing how she was chargedA Rs 36,000 for the month of June.

Whereas, the bill for the month of April was Rs 4,390 and May was Rs 3,850 only.

Not only this, she also spoke about receiving huge electricity bill for another house where “no one stays”.

“And this one is for an apartment where no one stays and it’s only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum.

“I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality,” Taapsee quipped.

Kalki Koechlin on motherhood: #lovethisjob

Mumbai– Actress and new mother Kalki Koechlin has posted a picture with her “favourite munchkin” Sappho on social media.

Kalki took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself with her daughter Sappho sitting on her lap. She said that she is loving the job of being a mother, hashtagging words like “motherhood” and “Lovethisjob”.

“Favorite munchkin #Sappho #motherhood #lovethisjob,” Kalki captioned the adorable image.

Kalki’s friend and actress Sayani Gupta was quick to comment on the image and wrote: “Olllleeeeeeeeee”.

Kalki keeps sharing glimpses from Sappho’s life on social media. The actress and her beau Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappho in February 2020.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film “Gully Boy” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series “Bhram”.

Abhay Deol can’t wait to be on set again

Mumbai– Actor Abhay Deol cannot wait to be back on a set again.

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself. In the picture he is seen dressed in a grey T-shirt and it seems like he is thinking hard.

“Thinking back on the days when I was working. Can’t wait to be on a set again! #sigh #countingthedays #matteroftime #patience #covid19 #newnormal,” he captioned the image.

Abhay was last in the Netflix films “Chopsticks” and “What Are The Odds”. In 2019 made his Tamil debut with the film “Hero”.

Abhay made his film Bollywood debut in the 2005 with Imtiaz Ali’s “Socha Na Tha”.

He was then seen in films like “Ahista Ahista”, “Dev.D”, “Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.”, “Ek Chalis Ki Last Local”, “Manorama Six Feet Under”, “Raanjhanaa”, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” and “Happy Bhag Jayegi” among other films.

Sunny Leone happily jumps on a trampoline in new video

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has shared a video of herself jumping on a trampoline.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself jumping. In the clip, she is seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans.

“I think there is a angel on my shoulder coming through the sunlight!” wrote Sunny, who is currently isolating in the US.

Last week, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber spent a day at Lake Balboa in California with their children, Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared that she was glad to keep her kids away from people. The actress shared a motley of pictures of herself with her family, by the lake and while boating.

Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

‘Bade Achhe…’ close to my heart: Kajal Pisal

Mumbai– Actress Kajal Pisal is filled with nostalgia as her show “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” is being aired again.

” ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ was one of my best shows and is close to my heart. The memories and time spent with crew and cast were amazing. The re-run of the show has freshened up everything. I’m always thankful to Balaji Telefilms as I had started my journey as an actress with them from ‘Kuchh Is Tarah’ just after my daughter was born. Now she is thirteen years old and I wish her to watch my shows,” said Kajal.

Kajal has also featured in shows such as “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” and “Udann”.

During the lockdown, her daughter has been her priority.

“I spend time teaching her basics of cooking, art and craft. I explored that she is a great dancer. I also help her with online studies. I have been busy in making her independent and responsible,” she said.(IANS)